Events
10th Annual Polar Bear Plunge
Saturday, February 04, 2017
Fredericksburg City Dock, VA
Are you brave enough to endure the frigid temperatures of the Rappahannock River in February? Then sign up now for the 10th Annual Polar Bear Plunge!!
Individual registration: $25 (early registration), then $35
Early registrations guaranteed an event shirt
We will be plunging at the Fredericksburg City Dock in Fredericksburg, VA. Check in opens at 0900 and we'll be plunging at 1100. To register for this exciting event, click here!